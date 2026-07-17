BML Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tilly's, Inc. $TLYS

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,150,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Tilly's accounts for approximately 5.6% of BML Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Tilly's as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly's during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly's by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly's by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,170 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly's by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly's by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilly's to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Tilly's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tilly's in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Tilly's in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

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Tilly's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $4.01 on Friday. Tilly's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Tilly's had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.30 million. Tilly's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Tilly's, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's Profile

Tilly's, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly's serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company's merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

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