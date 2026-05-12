Bokf Na Sells 80,004 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 80,004 shares during the period. Bokf Na's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.39%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.63.

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Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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