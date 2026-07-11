Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Booking were worth $45,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,351 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,706. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $178.39 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.14 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Booking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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