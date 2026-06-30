Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,436 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average of $412.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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