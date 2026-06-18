Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 4.2%

Salesforce stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.28. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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