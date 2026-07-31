Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 13,044 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Boothe Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,679 shares of the company's stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Premium-card expansion supports Citi’s consumer strategy. Citi and Mastercard are expanding The Curated Table dining series for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers, adding events in New York, Austin and Miami. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings, but it may help strengthen card engagement, customer retention and premium-rewards positioning. Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

Citi and Mastercard are expanding The Curated Table dining series for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers, adding events in New York, Austin and Miami. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings, but it may help strengthen card engagement, customer retention and premium-rewards positioning. Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform highlights fee-growth and technology opportunities. Citi launched Citi Consolidate, an Infor Nexus-powered invoice and payables platform for corporate buyers and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada. The service could improve working-capital access for clients, strengthen risk controls and support Citi’s transaction-banking franchise over time. How Investors Are Reacting To Citigroup Launching Its New Citi Consolidate Trade-Finance Platform

Citi launched Citi Consolidate, an Infor Nexus-powered invoice and payables platform for corporate buyers and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada. The service could improve working-capital access for clients, strengthen risk controls and support Citi’s transaction-banking franchise over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings revisions are generally constructive. Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.18 from $11.00 and its FY2027 estimate to $12.80 from $12.74. The FY2026 forecast is approximately in line with consensus, while the higher FY2027 estimate signals expectations for continued earnings improvement. Citigroup analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.18 from $11.00 and its FY2027 estimate to $12.80 from $12.74. The FY2026 forecast is approximately in line with consensus, while the higher FY2027 estimate signals expectations for continued earnings improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains an important swing factor. Recent coverage focuses on whether Citi’s rally and earnings momentum justify additional upside, but the article does not identify a clear new consensus target or rating change. Citigroup Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Recent coverage focuses on whether Citi’s rally and earnings momentum justify additional upside, but the article does not identify a clear new consensus target or rating change. Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady is mixed for Citi. Higher rates can support net interest income, but persistent inflation and three dissenting votes favoring a hike increase uncertainty around the economic outlook, credit quality and future monetary policy. Federal Reserve rate decision

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE C opened at $132.36 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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