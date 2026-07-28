Boreal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Boreal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.6% of Boreal Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boreal Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.67 and a 200-day moving average of $367.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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