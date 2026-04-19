Bosman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. SoFi Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 451,137 shares of the company's stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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