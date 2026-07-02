Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,827 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 34,356 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific completed its POLARx Post Approval Study, adding fresh clinical data to its atrial fibrillation growth story and supporting the long-term outlook for its electrophysiology business. Boston Scientific’s POLARx Study Completion Adds Fresh Data to Atrial Fibrillation Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest reported revenue growth remains strong, with Q1 sales up 11.6% year over year, which helps reinforce the durability of Boston Scientific’s core medtech franchise.
- Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific invested $1.5 billion for a 34% stake in MiRus and secured an option to buy its TAVR system, a strategic move that could expand its structural heart pipeline over time. Boston Scientific (BSX) Invests $1.5B in MiRus for Equity Stake and TAVR Acquisition Option
- Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target to $65 from $75 but kept a Buy rating, while other analysts also trimmed earnings estimates only slightly; the cuts suggest some caution, but not a full deterioration in the long-term thesis. Stifel Cuts PT on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)- Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary and social-media chatter focused on softer demand for the Watchman device, bundling pressure, and technical weakness near multi-year lows, which likely contributed to the stock’s decline. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Analyst Downgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific also declined in the latest session despite a broader market gain, reflecting investor concern that recent analyst revisions and product-specific pressures may outweigh the company’s fundamental growth. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.
View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Boston Scientific
(Free Report
)
Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
Further Reading
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