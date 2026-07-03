Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 33,537 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,954 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Paycom Software worth $42,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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