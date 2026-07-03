Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 871,786 Shares of onsemi $ON

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 524.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 871,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of onsemi worth $64,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on onsemi to $110 from $100, citing the durability of AI infrastructure spending and the company’s exposure to higher-voltage power chips used in AI and industrial applications.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on onsemi to $110 from $100, citing the durability of AI infrastructure spending and the company’s exposure to higher-voltage power chips used in AI and industrial applications. Positive Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha article argued that onsemi may be undervalued relative to its opportunity in 800V/1200V AI power and the shift toward physical AI, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth thesis.

A recent Seeking Alpha article argued that onsemi may be undervalued relative to its opportunity in 800V/1200V AI power and the shift toward physical AI, reinforcing the market’s long-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, news flow also included a legal investor alert from Pomerantz investigating claims on behalf of onsemi investors, which can add some overhang but does not change fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Separately, news flow also included a legal investor alert from Pomerantz investigating claims on behalf of onsemi investors, which can add some overhang but does not change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock also appears to be trading under pressure from broader semiconductor rotation and profit-taking after a strong run, with some analysts still keeping a Neutral stance despite higher targets.

onsemi Stock Down 3.6%

onsemi stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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