Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,393 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.16% of Littelfuse worth $98,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

Littelfuse Trading Down 5.0%

Littelfuse stock opened at $418.47 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here