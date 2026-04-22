Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.62% of IDEX worth $82,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.92. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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