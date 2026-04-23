Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,058 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,644 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 204.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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