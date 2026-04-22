Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,771 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $75,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $587.37 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $595.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Trending Headlines about Deere & Company

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

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Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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