Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,888 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MLM opened at $560.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.38 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $575.98 and its 200-day moving average is $609.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.Martin Marietta Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $731.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $614.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $681.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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