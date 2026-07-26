Brady Corporation $BRC Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Brady worth $74,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brady by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,344 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brady by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,292 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Brady by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brady by 502,257.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,433,000 after buying an additional 452,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Brady by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 740,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 66,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brady has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 13,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. This trade represents a 32.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. Brady Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Brady had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Brady's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Brady's payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

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