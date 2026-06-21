Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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