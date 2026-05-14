Bradyco Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Bradyco Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 6.8% of Bradyco Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bradyco Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock worth $980,857,000 after buying an additional 1,070,005 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after buying an additional 986,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock worth $441,919,000 after buying an additional 252,453 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $213,362,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the retailer's stock worth $225,023,000 after buying an additional 196,537 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1%

COST stock opened at $1,033.08 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $999.39 and its 200-day moving average is $953.63. The firm has a market cap of $458.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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