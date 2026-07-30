Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,330 shares during the period. Bread Financial comprises 6.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.02% of Bread Financial worth $182,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bread Financial by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts: Sign Up

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.6%

BFH stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.32 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.Bread Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Praniti Lakhwara sold 2,802 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $297,348.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,458 shares in the company, valued at $473,082.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Fawcett bought 698 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, with a total value of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,730. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bread Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bread Financial wasn't on the list.

While Bread Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here