Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 5,676 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,178 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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