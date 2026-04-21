Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.07% of Figma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,687,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Figma by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,986 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,510,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Figma

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Figma to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figma

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Figma news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 4,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $126,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 825,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,714,437.20. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $256,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,580,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,405,430. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,060,645 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,164 in the last 90 days.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE:FIG opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Figma, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The company had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Figma, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Figma Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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