Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,064 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 107,141 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 204.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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