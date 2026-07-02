Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 18,677 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb is continuing its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences on a kidney cancer trial, adding Arcus’s investigational drug casdatifan to Bristol Myers’ Phase 1/2 ROSETTA RCC-208 study. The update reinforces BMY’s pipeline activity in oncology, which could support long-term growth if the combination shows promise. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb is continuing its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences on a kidney cancer trial, adding Arcus’s investigational drug casdatifan to Bristol Myers’ Phase 1/2 ROSETTA RCC-208 study. The update reinforces BMY’s pipeline activity in oncology, which could support long-term growth if the combination shows promise. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a value stock and a “trending” name, which can attract investor interest and reinforce the view that BMY may be attractive at its current valuation relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a value stock and a “trending” name, which can attract investor interest and reinforce the view that BMY may be attractive at its current valuation relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or a near-term move higher in Bristol Myers Squibb shares. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or a near-term move higher in Bristol Myers Squibb shares. Neutral Sentiment: Brisbane Myers Squibb was added to Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Defensive indexes while being removed from growth-oriented benchmarks. This mainly reflects a style reclassification rather than a direct business change, though it may influence fund flows and how investors view the stock. Article Title

Brisbane Myers Squibb was added to Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Defensive indexes while being removed from growth-oriented benchmarks. This mainly reflects a style reclassification rather than a direct business change, though it may influence fund flows and how investors view the stock. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for BMY to $6.31 from $6.32, a small cut that nevertheless signals modestly softer expectations for earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for BMY to $6.31 from $6.32, a small cut that nevertheless signals modestly softer expectations for earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Concerns about proposed Medicare drug-price negotiation changes remain a headwind for Bristol Myers Squibb, since policy pressure on drug pricing could affect future revenue and margins. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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