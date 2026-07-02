Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 847,772 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,036,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSG Advice Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 144.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0%

BMY opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb is continuing its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences on a kidney cancer trial, adding Arcus’s investigational drug casdatifan to Bristol Myers’ Phase 1/2 ROSETTA RCC-208 study. The update reinforces BMY’s pipeline activity in oncology, which could support long-term growth if the combination shows promise. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb is continuing its collaboration with Arcus Biosciences on a kidney cancer trial, adding Arcus’s investigational drug casdatifan to Bristol Myers’ Phase 1/2 ROSETTA RCC-208 study. The update reinforces BMY’s pipeline activity in oncology, which could support long-term growth if the combination shows promise. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a value stock and a “trending” name, which can attract investor interest and reinforce the view that BMY may be attractive at its current valuation relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a value stock and a “trending” name, which can attract investor interest and reinforce the view that BMY may be attractive at its current valuation relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or a near-term move higher in Bristol Myers Squibb shares. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or a near-term move higher in Bristol Myers Squibb shares. Neutral Sentiment: Brisbane Myers Squibb was added to Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Defensive indexes while being removed from growth-oriented benchmarks. This mainly reflects a style reclassification rather than a direct business change, though it may influence fund flows and how investors view the stock. Article Title

Brisbane Myers Squibb was added to Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Defensive indexes while being removed from growth-oriented benchmarks. This mainly reflects a style reclassification rather than a direct business change, though it may influence fund flows and how investors view the stock. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for BMY to $6.31 from $6.32, a small cut that nevertheless signals modestly softer expectations for earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for BMY to $6.31 from $6.32, a small cut that nevertheless signals modestly softer expectations for earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Concerns about proposed Medicare drug-price negotiation changes remain a headwind for Bristol Myers Squibb, since policy pressure on drug pricing could affect future revenue and margins. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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