Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.1% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.87 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $393.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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