Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after buying an additional 894,564 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.87 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $393.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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