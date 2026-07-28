Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 62,286 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.67 and a 200-day moving average of $367.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here