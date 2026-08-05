Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $393.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.87 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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