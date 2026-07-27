BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 12,373 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,160,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.0% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $147.77 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

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