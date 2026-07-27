BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 233,062 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270,311 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 233,062 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 0.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.65% of CenterPoint Energy worth $184,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $343,925,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $278,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,865 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $296,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 85.5% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,493,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

CenterPoint Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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