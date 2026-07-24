Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in MaxCyte, Inc. $MXCT

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,190,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. MaxCyte accounts for about 1.7% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 2.04% of MaxCyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,937 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $5,760,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,773 shares of the company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,461 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MaxCyte from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut MaxCyte from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxCyte

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 121.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc NASDAQ: MXCT is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company's instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

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