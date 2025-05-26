Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,211.22. The company has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

