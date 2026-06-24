Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

DELL stock opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.73 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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