Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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