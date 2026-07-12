Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,424 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 128,821 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.44% of Bruker worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,906,730 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $702,256,000 after acquiring an additional 761,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $180,700,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 125.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,074,801 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $126,682,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2,963.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $60.06. 1,150,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -250.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.79.

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About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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