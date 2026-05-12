Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,909 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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