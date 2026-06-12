Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $184.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $529.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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