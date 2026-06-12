Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,893 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $357.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $359.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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