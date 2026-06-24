Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. Invests $292,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Down 9.7%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $275.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $440.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 268.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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