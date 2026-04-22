Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,040 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.5% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,622 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.22.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.16 and a 200-day moving average of $365.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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