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Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Medpace logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bull Harbor Capital initiated a Medpace position by purchasing 2,093 shares valued at approximately $1.005 million. Institutional investors collectively own 77.98% of the company.
  • Medpace exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $4.25 in EPS and $707.33 million in revenue, with revenue up 17.2% year over year. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.25–$17.95.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $584.18, while Medpace shares recently traded at $585.49. Recent insider activity was net selling, including sales by the CEO and general counsel.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 2.5%

Medpace stock opened at $585.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.00 and a 12-month high of $677.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $2,106,035.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,373,989.46. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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