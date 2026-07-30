Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,669 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $927,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Key Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat and raised guidance: Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY26 Guidance

Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are driving growth: Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Johnson Controls lifts annual profit forecast on data center demand

Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Positive Sentiment: New cooling technology strengthens the AI opportunity: JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Johnson Controls introduces Absorption Chiller Reference Design Guide

JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity turned bullish: Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares.

Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation may limit the immediate reaction: With JCI trading near its 52-week high and at roughly 25 times earnings, the strong report may already be partly reflected in the stock. Recent insider activity also included more sales than purchases, adding a modest cautionary signal.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5%

JCI opened at $139.61 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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