Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,813 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,813 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $592,015,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $765,862,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 565,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,939 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $200,587,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5%

JBHT opened at $276.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,252.70. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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