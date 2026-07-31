Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,237 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,016,433,000 after buying an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $723,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $375.98 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $398.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total transaction of $6,009,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,393,884.94. The trade was a 63.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total value of $2,768,211.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,638,758. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Travelers shares slide as post-earnings valuation concerns weigh on the stock

Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate.

Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Analysts offer insights on Travelers Companies

After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is also a sentiment headwind: Quiver reports 46 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such transactions can reflect diversification or compensation, but the one-sided pattern may reinforce profit-taking concerns. Travelers insider trading activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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