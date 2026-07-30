Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,517 Wabtec $WAB

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,710 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 24,274.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 322,607 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 897.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 925,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $197,446,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $903,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,617.68. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total value of $2,124,817.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,918.31. The trade was a 27.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Price Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $292.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $306.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Wall Street Zen raised Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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