Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $391,674,000 after purchasing an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 890,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,371,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

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Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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