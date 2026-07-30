Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,169 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.9%

SPGI opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $424.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded estimates. S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and outlook improvements in key businesses provided support. Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. SPGI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Buybacks

Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into private markets, African credit and data-center infrastructure could broaden long-term growth. S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Expanded Private Markets Datasets

S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but adjusted valuation targets. Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform.

Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance was the main pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 EPS of $17.50-$17.75, below the approximately $18.98 analyst consensus cited before the update. Investors also reacted to reports characterizing EPS performance as weaker than expected on certain measures, overshadowing the reported quarterly beat. An analyst also reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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