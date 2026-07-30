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Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust logo with Miscellaneous background
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Key Points

  • Bull Harbor Capital acquired 31,958 shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter, worth approximately $1.525 million.
  • Institutional interest increased, highlighted by Weiss Asset Management’s new position valued at about $83 million, while several other funds also added or initiated holdings.
  • CEF opened at $39.91, up 0.4%, with its 12-month trading range between $30.02 and $61.38. The trust provides direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion held in secure vaults.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company's stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 198,011 shares of the company's stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,009,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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