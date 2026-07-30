Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $2.62 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,047 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Strategic Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $350.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $345.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.42. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commercial engine demand remains a key support. Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Woodward, Howmet Likely to Benefit From Strong Engine Market

Analysts expect a strong engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s equipment, services and aftermarket businesses. The company’s latest quarterly results also showed substantial year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, reinforcing its operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Middle East updates highlight product durability and airline relationships. GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. GE Aerospace Showcases the Future of Flight

GE Aerospace showcased flight-performance milestones and technology improvements supporting Middle Eastern carriers. While the announcements did not include a major new contract, they provide a favorable signal for the company’s commercial aerospace franchise. Neutral Sentiment: GE’s performance is being compared with other aerospace stocks. A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging GE Aerospace This Year?

A Zacks analysis examines whether GE Aerospace has outperformed or lagged peers such as HEICO this year. The comparison may influence investor positioning, but the report does not identify a new fundamental change at GE. Negative Sentiment: A senior executive sold a sizable position. SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. GE Aerospace SVP Sells Stock

SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million, reducing his direct holdings by 28.15%. The sale may create modest sentiment pressure, although he continues to own a significant stake and the transaction does not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation leaves limited room for disappointment. Commentary describes GE Aerospace as a high-quality business with recurring aftermarket revenue, but its premium valuation means execution, demand and guidance must remain strong for further gains. This valuation concern is likely contributing to the weaker trading session. GE Aerospace Slumps: Buy the Dip or Avoid?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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